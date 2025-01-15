- Home
- Middle East
- Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California
Mohamed Bin Zayed SAT Embarks On UAE Space Exploration Journey Tonight From California
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:02 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Zayed SAT, the region's most advanced satellite, is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, US, tonight at 10:49 PM UAE time onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.
MBZ-SAT, fully developed by Emirati engineers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), represents a milestone in the UAE’s space exploration journey, showcasing cutting-edge Earth observation capabilities.
It was developed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and contributes to disaster management and improving life by producing high-resolution images around the clock, with a detail area of less than one square meter.
Its capabilities are ten times greater than the centre's current productivity, sharing captured data three times faster, enabling immediate benefits to enhance various sectors.
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sustainable finance init ..1 minute ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of UAE President2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative2 minutes ago
-
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale waste-to-hydrogen plant3 minutes ago
-
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 20303 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al Karama3 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California3 minutes ago
-
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES Opens in Abu Dhabi3 minutes ago
-
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strengthening bilateral coop ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment to enhancing trade r ..4 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability certificates for go ..4 minutes ago