Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from California

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Mohamed bin Zayed SAT, the region's most advanced satellite, is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, US, tonight at 10:49 PM UAE time onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket.

MBZ-SAT, fully developed by Emirati engineers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), represents a milestone in the UAE’s space exploration journey, showcasing cutting-edge Earth observation capabilities.

It was developed at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and contributes to disaster management and improving life by producing high-resolution images around the clock, with a detail area of less than one square meter.

Its capabilities are ten times greater than the centre's current productivity, sharing captured data three times faster, enabling immediate benefits to enhance various sectors.