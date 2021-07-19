Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today explored avenues for enhancing the flourishing relations and strategic cooperation between their countries.

This came as the Saudi Crown Prince welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh today.

The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and wished continuing development, progress and prosperity for the Islamic nation and the whole world and prayed to Allah Almighty to rid humanity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing, which Mohammed bin Salman reciprocated by conveying the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President.

The sides discussed cooperation and acceleration of joint efforts to ensure the higher good of the peoples of their countries and the whole region, and reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of mutual concern and efforts to eliminate political challenges towards achieving peace and stability.

In attendance during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side as well were HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State; HRH Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defence Minister; and Dr. Masa'ad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State and National Security Advisor.