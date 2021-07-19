UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Bilateral Ties And Regional Issues

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today explored avenues for enhancing the flourishing relations and strategic cooperation between their countries.

This came as the Saudi Crown Prince welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh today.

The two leaders exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and wished continuing development, progress and prosperity for the Islamic nation and the whole world and prayed to Allah Almighty to rid humanity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing, which Mohammed bin Salman reciprocated by conveying the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President.

The sides discussed cooperation and acceleration of joint efforts to ensure the higher good of the peoples of their countries and the whole region, and reviewed the latest regional, Arab and international developments of mutual concern and efforts to eliminate political challenges towards achieving peace and stability.

In attendance during the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.

Attending the meeting from the Saudi side as well were HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State; HRH Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Defence Minister; and Dr. Masa'ad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, Minister of State and National Security Advisor.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking becomes the first to introduce ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

39 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

42 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

1 hour ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.