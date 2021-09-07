Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, today deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed biN Zayed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince wherein they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region and reviewed a number of issues of common interest.