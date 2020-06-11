UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Says 'global Cooperation And Leadership' Must Take Precedence In Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed says 'global cooperation and leadership' must take precedence in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that ''Our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid out a pioneering vision for the UAE, grounded in the values of cooperation, human development and sustainability.'' This vision, and the UAE's role as a globally engaged nation, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said has never been more critical as the international community comes together to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Global cooperation and leadership must take precedence as we work together to recover from the health and economic impact caused by the coronavirus. The challenges society now faces underscores the belief that global investors such as Mubadala Investment Company perform an even more vital role in driving positive change through investing at home and internationally for a sustainable future,'' said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in his foreword to the Mubadala's 2019 Annual Review.

''Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Mubadala has helped build our non-oil economy, expanded our global presence, and cultivated a new generation of Emirati leaders.

Our national vision for the next fifty years is even more ambitious and will see Mubadala investing and partnering at the leading edge of global growth and innovation to create opportunities for future generations.'' In doing so, Sheikh Mohammed added, Mubadala will continue to be a reliable and resilient investment partner to the world, creating value where it operates and investing across sectors that enable global progress.

He further added,''2019 was a pivotal year for Mubadala, and we are deeply proud of its evolution and stature as a trusted and future-focused organisation.'' ''We would not have achieved such growth and success without the continued hard work and commitment of every single Mubadala employee and their colleagues within our global network of partners. It is a reminder that Mubadala's greatest strength and vast potential will always be its people,'' said His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in conclusion.

