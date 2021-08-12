Mohamed bin Zayed sends condolences to Algerian President over wildfire victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, over the civilian and military victims of the fires that erupted in several provinces in Algeria.

This came during a phone call made by His Highness last night with the Algerian President. Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his condolences to the brotherly Algerian people and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reiterated UAE’s solidarity with Algeria and its readiness to provide various forms of support and assistance in facing these challenges and difficult circumstances, praying to Allah Almighty for the safety of Algeria and its people.

For his part, President Tebboune expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his brotherly feelings.