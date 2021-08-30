UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Sends Message To Indian Premier On Consolidating Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Indian Premier on consolidating bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a written message to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the prospects of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, at his meeting with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

Gargash, who is currently on an official visit to New Delhi, conveyed during the meeting the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He underlined the depth and width of the holistic strategic partnership between the two nations and the UAE leadership's determination to grow the bilateral relations across all fronts.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over the latest regional and international developments and strategic issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Narendra Modi UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid New Delhi All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

17 minutes ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

17 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.