Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Indian Premier on consolidating bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has sent a written message to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the prospects of consolidating the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The message was handed over by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, at his meeting with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

Gargash, who is currently on an official visit to New Delhi, conveyed during the meeting the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He underlined the depth and width of the holistic strategic partnership between the two nations and the UAE leadership's determination to grow the bilateral relations across all fronts.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views over the latest regional and international developments and strategic issues of mutual concern.