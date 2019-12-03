Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikhs attend 'March of the Union'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikhs, attended Tuesday the 'March of the Union' as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival 2019 in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the 48th National Day.

The march organised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs drew huge crowd of Emiratis representing various emirates and regions of the UAE, who expressed their pride and joy at the 48th National Day and, in their wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.