Mohamed Bin Zayed, Sheikhs Offer Condolences On Death Of Sheikh Mansour Bin Ahmed Ali Al Thani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikhs offer condolences on death of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed Ali Al Thani

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered condolences to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, on the death of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to his family, at Za'beel Grand Majlis Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.

H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

