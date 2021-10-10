Mohamed bin Zayed , South Korean FM review advancing strategic partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong discussed the prospects of promoting the strategic partnerships between the two nations across the political, economic and investment domains.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received today at Qasr Al Shati Palace the South Korean top diplomat who conveyed the greetings of the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his sincere wishes for continued prosperity and progress to the UAE.

The two sides exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and discussed a number of issues of interest.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.