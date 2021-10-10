UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed , South Korean FM Review Advancing Strategic Partnership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed , South Korean FM review advancing strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong discussed the prospects of promoting the strategic partnerships between the two nations across the political, economic and investment domains.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received today at Qasr Al Shati Palace the South Korean top diplomat who conveyed the greetings of the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his sincere wishes for continued prosperity and progress to the UAE.

The two sides exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and discussed a number of issues of interest.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Progress South Korea North Korea Industry Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

6 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

1 hour ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.