Mohamed Bin Zayed, Spain's PM Review Advancing Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, discussed the prospects of further consolidating the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries across all fields.

This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Spanish premier, during which they also discussed ways of advancing their bilateral relations in areas of investment, economy and trade.

They also discussed Spain's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.

