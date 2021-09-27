UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Speaker Of Iraq's House Of Representatives Discuss Boosting Parliamentary Cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Muhammad Al-Halbousi, Speaker of Iraq's House of Representatives, at Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed and Al Halbousi discussed the relations between their countries and prospects of enhancing their cooperation and coordination, especially in parliamentary fields.

The meeting explored the importance of promoting the role of Arab parliaments in dealing with the issues of their peoples and serving their interests and in strengthening solidarity between Arab countries to tackle common challenges in the region.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and the accompanying delegation of Speaker of Iraq's House of Representatives.

