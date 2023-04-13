UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium To Host Egyptian Super Cup On May 5th

Published April 13, 2023 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi sports Council has announced that Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in the capital city, Abu Dhabi, will host the Egyptian Super Cup 2021-2022.

It brings together Zamalek, the league champions, and Al Ahly, the cup champions, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8.30pm, UAE time.

The hosting of the match is based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Egyptian Football Association. This includes hosting the Egyptian Super Cup twice in a row, as the last edition of the Super Cup was held in October 2022 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, which Al Ahly won. Within a festive atmosphere on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-UAE relations.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The upcoming match represents a continuation of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s plans to attract regional, continental and international sporting events, which reinforces the council’s ambitious plans for Abu Dhabi to be the ideal place to hold top flight matches that are very popular and have a long history.”

Al Awani welcomed the hosting of the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, building on its reputation as a distinguished, exceptional, and unique architectural landmark.

The venue provides the fans with distinct viewing angles that put them in the heart of the event.

Al Awani concluded by saying: "We are proud to embrace the Egyptian Super Cup again, after the successes achieved in the past versions, and we welcome the poles of Egyptian football here in the capital, Abu Dhabi, hoping that the two teams will present what befits the reputation of bright Egyptian football, within a festive, carnival atmosphere."

The first Super match was held between Al Ahly and Zamalek in the UAE at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in October 2015, in which Al Ahly won 3-2, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium hosted the second Super in February 2017, in which Zamalek won with a penalty shootout 3-1 in January 2018.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium hosted the third Super Cup between Al Ahly and Al Masry in 2018, which Al Ahly won by a solitary goal of the match, and in February of 2020, the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium hosted the Super Cup between Al Ahly and Zamalek, which the latter won in a penalty shootout 4-3. October 2022 marked the fourth match between Zamalek and Al Ahly in the Super Cup at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and Al Ahly won 2-0.

