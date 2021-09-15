Mohamed bin Zayed starts official visit to UK tomorrow

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will start an official visit to the United Kingdom, Thursday.

He will deliberate with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the prospects of consolidating strategic cooperation between the two friendly nations in addition to reviewing a number of issues of interest and the latest developments in the middle East region.