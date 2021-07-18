UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Sultan Of Oman Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged through a telephone call Eid al-Adha greetings with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed conveyed to the Sultan of Oman the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes for good health, wellbeing and longevity as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Oman.

The two leaders prayed to the Almighty Allah for continued progress, welfare and prosperity for the brotherly peoples of the UAE and Oman.

