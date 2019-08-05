Mohamed bin Zayed Summer Jiu-Jitsu Programme attracts young people from Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and Palms Sports affirmed their keenness to increase the number of beneficiaries of the Mohamed bin Zayed Summer Jiu-Jitsu Programme from the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The programme was organised in cooperation with the Emirates Federation, the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation and Etihad Airways.

The programme’s final phase began on 14th July and will end on 8th August, supervised by 25 trainers, including holders of black belts.

"The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has made jiu-jitsu one of the most important sports in the UAE," said Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC.

Jiu-jitsu is becoming more important year after year, due to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the encouragement of the country’s leadership, he added.

Abdul Muneim Al Hashimi, President of the Asian and UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federations and Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said that the programme has spread beyond the UAE’s borders, after the country’s success over the last two years.

"We are pleased to cooperate with the ERC, the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, Palms Sports and Etihad Airways in launching sports programmes that aim to promote jiu-jitsu in refugee camps, the first of their kind in the world," he added.

Ahmed Ali Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, praised the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for jiu-jitsu in the UAE while pointing out that the programme confirms the progress of Emirati sporting institutions, whose foundations were established by the country’s leadership.

Fouad Darwish, General Manager of Palms Sports, said that the programme continues the approach of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and coincides with a local programme implemented in 42 Emirati schools, under the supervision of 100 trainers, including trainers from Palms Sports.