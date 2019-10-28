UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Swiss President Advancing Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation, currently visiting the UAE.

While welcoming the country's guest at the Youth Centre which opened in Abu Dhabi today, Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of further developing ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two leaders explored paths of growing investment prospects and reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

Brazilian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosq ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurate ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in ..

2 hours ago

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

2 hours ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.