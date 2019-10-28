Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation, currently visiting the UAE.

While welcoming the country's guest at the Youth Centre which opened in Abu Dhabi today, Sheikh Mohamed underlined the importance of further developing ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The two leaders explored paths of growing investment prospects and reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.