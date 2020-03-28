UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, Syrian President Discuss Efforts To Contain Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke over the phone with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss the latest developments and effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, on the region and the world at large.

The phone conversation comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohamed's contacts to follow up the humanitarian conditions in sisterly and friendly countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Syrian president reviewed precautionary and preventives measures taken by the two countries to contain the global pandemic and the possibility of helping sisterly Syria to fight the virus and save lives of its people.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for countries to place the humanitarian solidarity over political issues during this common challenge ''we are all facing.'' He affirmed that Syrian - the sisterly Arab country - will not be left alone during these delicate and critical circumstances.

For his part, President Bashar al-Assad welcomed Sheikh Mohamed's collaborative initiative while praising the UAE humanitarian stance in light of the new challenge that both the region and the world are experiencing.

