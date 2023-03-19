UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Syrian President Discuss Relations, Latest Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, today discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation and constructive joint work which would contribute to achieving their mutual interests.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Syrian President and his delegation at his second country.

He pointed out that the visit coincides with the same month as the visit that the Syrian President paid to the country in March last year.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the Syrian President and the people of Syria for the earthquake victims.

He emphasised his confidence in Syria's ability and the determination of its people to overcome this ordeal and move Syria to a new era.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Visit Same March Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign to provide susta ..

24 minutes ago
 24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

1 hour ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

2 hours ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.