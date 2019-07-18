Mohamed bin Zayed to begin visit to China next week

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will begin a state visit to China next week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will begin a state visit to China next week.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed and Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.