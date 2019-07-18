UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed To Begin Visit To China Next Week

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed to begin visit to China next week

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will begin a state visit to China next week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will begin a state visit to China next week.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed and Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation comprising a number of Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

Related Topics

China UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Asia Pacific growth steady amid global trade tensi ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab U ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Wednesday

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Government concludes participation at Es ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says 3 Power Units Turned Off ..

9 minutes ago

15 years since first album: Atif Aslam thanks fans ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.