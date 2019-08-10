UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed To Perform Eid Al Adha Prayers At Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th August 2019 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed will be joined by Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, dignitaries and crowds of worshippers.

He will welcome well-wishers on the first day of Eid at Al Mushrif Palace.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi August 2019 Prayer Mosque

