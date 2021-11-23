UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed To Visit Turkey Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will be on an official visit to Turkey on Wednesday, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

His Highness will discuss with the Turkish President the prospects of consolidating bilateral ties across various fields to achieve their mutual interests, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of common concern and the latest regional and international issues.

More Stories From Middle East

