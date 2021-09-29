UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours ADIHEX

Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th September 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the 18th International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, 2021, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC and will run to 3rd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as he toured the various pavilions and sections of exhibition, showcasing the latest equestrian and hunting products and technologies from different parts of the world.

Sheikh Mohamed said ADIHEX has become a key platform for promoting awareness on the importance of preserving heritage, especially among the youth.

He thanked the organisers for their efforts in putting together a great show.

He underlined the importance of tangible and intangible cultural heritage as pillars of the Emirati national identity and of the society's coherence.

He referred to the efforts made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve UAE's cultural heritage and his initiatives to protect human heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, board Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

