UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours Dubai Airshow 2021, Meets Russian Minister Of Industry And Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed tours Dubai Airshow 2021, meets Russian Minister of Industry and Trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the 17th Dubai Airshow 2021, which is being staged at the Dubai World Central from 14th to 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured several pavilions where he viewed the latest innovations and technologies in the aviation industry and talked with exhibitors about their advanced products and systems on display.

Later, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and discussed with him ways of harnessing potential opportunities for expanding cooperation in economic, trade and advanced industries sectors within the framework of the joint strategic partnership.

They also exchanged views an array of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Airshow is the largest event of its kind in the aviation industry held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest in the history of the event, featuring 1,200 exhibitors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi November Event From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Seven in 10 US Adults Expect Second Pandemic Durin ..

Seven in 10 US Adults Expect Second Pandemic During Lifetime - Poll

6 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana to announces HSC Part-II annual resul ..

BISE Larkana to announces HSC Part-II annual result on Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 20 acres of KWSB's land vacated from land mafia

20 acres of KWSB's land vacated from land mafia

6 minutes ago
 Welfare of policemen top priority: SP

Welfare of policemen top priority: SP

6 minutes ago
 Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pil ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

9 minutes ago
 Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Adve ..

Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Advertising - Study

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.