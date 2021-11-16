Mohamed bin Zayed tours Dubai Airshow 2021, meets Russian Minister of Industry and Trade

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the 17th Dubai Airshow 2021, which is being staged at the Dubai World Central from 14th to 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed toured several pavilions where he viewed the latest innovations and technologies in the aviation industry and talked with exhibitors about their advanced products and systems on display.

Later, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and discussed with him ways of harnessing potential opportunities for expanding cooperation in economic, trade and advanced industries sectors within the framework of the joint strategic partnership.

They also exchanged views an array of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the tour by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Airshow is the largest event of its kind in the aviation industry held after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the biggest in the history of the event, featuring 1,200 exhibitors.