Mohamed Bin Zayed Tours Pavilions Of Vatican, Russia, Oman At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed tours pavilions of Vatican, Russia, Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces today toured the pavilions of Vatican, Russian Federation, and Sultanate of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the Vatican Pavilion, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on ancient manuscripts from the Holy See's secret archive, which are on display for the first time during the world's greatest show.

Themed "Deepening the Connection", the pavilion underlines the importance of cultivating and enhancing channels of dialogue and fraternal bonds between all world peoples, cultures and religions.

The Russian pavilion combines between a rich display of investment and economic prospects in the sustainability field, campaigns for increasing awareness of the Russian culture and heritage, innovations in the fields of industry and advanced technology and sights, sounds and tastes of modern Russia The Omani Pavilion is inspired from the Frankincense tree one of the most important natural treasures of Oman and its historical connection with the Omani heritage.

The pavilion showcases quintessential Omani products that are closely connected with the national economy of the Sultanate and its development journey.

Sheikh Mohamed hailed the neat organisation and contents of the three pavilions and commended the innovative solutions they present to meet the challenges facing humanity and to promote the values of solidarity, cooperation and human compassion.

He stressed that all the participating countries are adding value to the global event, and wished success for all participants in their attempts to present an honourable image of their nations and introduce their countries' innovative initiatives in the fields of green technology, sustainability and other aspects of life.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Yousuf Mani Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

