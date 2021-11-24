Mohamed bin Zayed, Turkish President attend signing of agreements, MoUs

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, attended the signing of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Turkey in many areas, helping to boost their bilateral ties.

The agreements and MoUs signed by both parties included: 1. An MoU between the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in the UAE and the Financial Crimes Investigation board (MASAK) in Turkey, signed by Ali Faisal Ba'alawi, President of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and Kurt Hayrettin Kurt, head of MASAK.

2. A cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Ports Company ADPC) and the Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) signed by Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of ADPC, and Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of the TWF.

3. A cooperation agreement on the investment capital fund of the Abu Dhabi Holding Company signed by Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Company, and Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of the TWF.

4. A cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the TWF signed by Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Company, and Salim Arda Ermut, CEO of the TWF.

5. A cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Holding Company and the Investment Bureau of Turkey signed by Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Company, and Burak Oglu, Chairman of the Investment Bureau.

6. An MoU between the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Borsa Istanbul signed by Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, and Erisah Arıcan Chairperson of Borsa Istanbul.

7. MoU in the field of exchanging information in the banking business between the Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Turkey, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Sahap Kavcıoglu, Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkey.

8. Agreement of joint administrative cooperation in Customs Affairs between the UAE and Turkey, signed by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority and Mehmet Mos, Minister of Trade in Turkey.

9. MoU in the field of energy, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Fatih Donmiz, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources in Turkey.

10. MoU in the environmental field, signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change of Turkey.

Moreover, the following agreements were signed on the sidelines of His Highness visit: - A cooperation agreement between "Abu Dhabi Holding" and "Kalyon Yatrim Holding" of Turkey, signed by Mohammed Hassan Al-Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Holding and Kamal Kalyoncu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Calyon.

- A cooperation agreement between Pure Health for Medical Supplies and CCN Holding Group, signed by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Holding Company, and Murat Seysin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Turkish company.