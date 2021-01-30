UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed: UAE Remains Committed To Working With Its Partners To End Neglected Tropical Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to working with its partners to end neglected tropical diseases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has affirmed that effective disease responses are essential for human development, particularly in unprivileged communities.

"On #WorldNTDDay, we shine a light on the need for urgent action to protect people and communities from neglected tropical diseases. Effective disease responses are essential for human development, and the UAE remains committed to working with its partners to #EndTheNeglect," H.H. Mohamed tweeted today on the occasion of the World Day to End Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Signs Document Extending New START for 5 Yea ..

15 seconds ago

Anti-beggary operation to start from Feb 1

17 seconds ago

Opposition not serious in initiating dialogue or m ..

18 seconds ago

Senior Libyan, Russian Officials Mull Reviving Bil ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.