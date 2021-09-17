UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary Review Accelerating Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation ties between the two friendly nations across all fronts.

Sheikh Mohamed, currently on an official visit to the UK, exchanged views with the UK top diplomat, over a number of issues of interest in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments.

Attending the meeting were Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, along with a number of British officials.

