Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President discuss cooperation, regional, global issues

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation to the UAE while highlighting his confidence that the visit will help strengthen the overall bilateral ties between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conveyed to Ukrainian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his best wishes to Ukraine and its people for progress, stability and prosperity.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Zelensky congratulated H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and the UAE’s government and people for the Hope Probe's successful entry into the orbit of Mars while highlighting the importance of this achievement to the global scientific community and humanity, and noting that it will add to the international efforts related to space sciences.

Sheikh Mohamed then thanked President Zelensky for his kind feelings towards the UAE's achievements.

During the meeting, which was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed and President Zelensky discussed ways of consolidating their bilateral relations and investing in available opportunities in both countries, to achieve their mutual interests.

Both sides also discussed their technological, economic, commercial and development cooperation, as well as the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the efforts aimed at countering its effects, and the importance of global cooperation in addressing its humanitarian and economic repercussions.

They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern and exchanged relevant opinions.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s keenness to establish partnerships with all friendly countries in various sectors, stressing that the UAE is a country that calls for peace, stability and coexistence in the region and around the world, in light of its strong belief in the fact that development can only be achieved in an environment of peace and stability. Therefore, the country always calls for dialogue and political settlements to disputes and conflicts.

President Zelensky thanked the UAE for offering aid to Ukraine’s health system, which reinforced his country’s capacity to address the coronavirus pandemic, stressing his keenness to advance the overall cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.