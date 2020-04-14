Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review latest developments in global fight against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed the latest developments in the global fight against COVID-19 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and ways of coordinating efforts in this regard.

This came in a phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed received from Zelensky wherein Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirmed the UAE's solidarity with Ukraine in its battle against the novel virus, expressing his condolences over the COVID-19 deaths in the European country and his wishes of speedy recovery to the patients.

He doubled on the UAE's determination to extend all possible forms of support at the regional and global levels to combat coronavirus out of its belief in the growing importance of ensuring global synergy under these trying times.

The Ukrainian president extended thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the support provided by the UAE to his country in order to strengthen its medical capabilities to fight the virus.

He also hailed the Emirati supportive initiatives for various countries and communities around the world to fight the pandemic.

The two leaders underlined the urgent need for the international community to accelerate efforts under the current challenging circumstances and coordinate stances in order to dampen the humanitarian and economic impact of the virus on the entire world.