ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed the activities and future development strategy and programmes carried out by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, ISESCO, as he received the delegation from the Rabat-based organisation who participated in the 40th session of the organisation's Executive Council, held in Abu Dhabi recently.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's steady support for the Organisation's efforts to serve the core issues of the Islamic world across all fronts, with particular focus on areas of education, culture and sciences.

"The Muslim world is beset with several challenges that entail an environment of synergy, mutual cooperation, and across-the-board commitment to creative solutions conducive to ensuring a better future for the generations to come to best serve their communities and human civilisation at large," Sheikh Mohamed added.

The ISESCO delegates, who were accompanied by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Chair of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, and a ministerial delegation, expressed appreciation for the UAE's support for convening the ISESCO's 40th session and the significant contributions made by H.

H. Sheikh Mohamed to helping the Muslim world survive the massive challenges the region is going through.

Attending the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Bahr, were H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and a number of sheikhs.