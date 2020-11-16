UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities - A National Cultural Edifice

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities - a national cultural edifice

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities has explained that the university reflects the Abu Dhabi leadership’s vision for education, which goes back to the days of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who put education at the top of his priorities in building the nation.

The late Sheikh Zayed always encouraged youth to seek education at every opportunity, believing that developed countries were measured by how educated its citizens were.

Dr Al Mazrouei said the Abu Dhabi leadership had continued to focus on education, building universities and top academic institutions and encouraging Emirati men and women to pursue academic and scientific studies in all fields. Today, the UAE has identified education as the main pillar to achieve sustainable development and to prepare for the future.

Dr. Al Mazrouei said: "The university carries the name of our leader His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has always been a role model for the people of our country and whose name is constantly associated with excellence. We aim to make MBZUH a leader in humanities and an embodiment of distinction, brilliance and success, to be deserving of the name it carries.

"On this occasion, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his continuous support to all educational institutions in the emirate and everyone working in the education sector.

"Establishing MBZUH on the International Day for Tolerance reaffirms Abu Dhabi's commitment to spreading the values of coexistence and human fraternity, and its efforts to respect cultural and religious pluralism by instilling tolerance as a daily practice of life.

"The university aims to be a prime and trusted source of academic and religious knowledge and humanities. Based on the most sophisticated education models in the world, it will be a centre for creativity, innovation and excellence.

"Our goal is for the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities to achieve advanced academic ratings across all fronts. We also look forward to the university becoming a leader in academic research in humanities and linguistics."

Dr. Al Mazrouei reaffirmed that MBZUH was established as part of Abu Dhabi leadership’s continued efforts to focus on education in building the nation and ensuring its sustainable progress. It was also established to advance knowledge and academic progress, especially in the fields of philosophy and ethics, which play an essential role in spreading and cementing the values of tolerance and coexistence.

