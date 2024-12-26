Open Menu

Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities, Digital School To Advance Digital Education

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 02:15 PM

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities has signed a cooperation agreement with the Digital school to provide a flexible educational methodology through digital platforms and enhance learning opportunities to achieve sustainable development goals through artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Najla Al Naqbi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary General of the Digital School, one of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The agreement focuses on exchanging expertise and best practices in digital education and developing advanced digital training and education programmes.

The cooperation also involves implementing pilot projects in digital education, providing vocational training opportunities for students in various fields, and organising joint cultural and scientific events to enhance communication and knowledge exchange between the educational institutions.

The agreement includes joint efforts to leverage each party’s expertise in their fields of specialisation.

It emphasised providing integrated learning opportunities that allow students around the world to interact with innovative digital educational curricula, thus encouraging continuous learning and skill development aligned with labour market demands.

Dr. Al Naqbi noted that this partnership represents a strategic step towards enhancing digital education capabilities in the UAE and the region. She added that the cooperation with the Digital School will enable the university to support its educational programmes with the latest global technologies, equipping students with the skills needed to adapt to rapid digital advancements.

She pointed out that this partnership contributes to realising the goals of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to deliver high-level educational content and curricula supported by the latest digital technologies.

For his part, Dr. Al Ali stated that this partnership reflects a shared commitment to spreading digital culture, which embodies the UAE’s vision for educational leadership.

Related Topics

World Exchange Education UAE Rashid Market Agreement Best Labour Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

13 seconds ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

2 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

15 minutes ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

60 minutes ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

1 hour ago
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

1 hour ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

1 hour ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today

1 hour ago
 Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cult ..

Tarar emphasizes o increase people to people, cultural ties between Pakistan, Tu ..

2 hours ago

Bushra Bibi secures bail in cases related to PTI’s Nov 26 protests

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East