Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities Approves 13 Academic Programmes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities approves 13 academic programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has approved 13 programmes in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and philosophy and ethics, as part of the university’s vision to achieve leadership in humanities, and Arabic language and tolerance and coexistence studies.

The university has also approved the funding of 100 scholarships a year for outstanding international students, and an open-door policy that ensures access to the university for students from around the world, in accordance with the stringent admissions policies of the university.

Commenting on these strategic announcements, Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the MBZUH board of Trustees, stressed the importance of continuously enhancing the academic programmes of the university. "As the UAE celebrates its centennial year, MBZUH has approved these 13 academic programs and the scholarships to enhance the university’s position in the global education sector as part of its development plans and in line with its goal to be an advocate of the UAE’s international humanitarian initiatives," he said.

The University university aims to enhance the development of knowledge and research by offering academic programmes in the humanities as well as social and philosophical sciences leading to Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees. It aims to become a prestigious centre for academic excellence in the world in the field of human, social and philosophical sciences. In particular, it seeks to provide distinguished academic programmes in Arabic Language & Literature as well as Islamic Studies, offering different tracks of concentrations, to present islam and Arab culture in a civilized and humane way.

