Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st August, 2023 (WAM) – Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities has seen a remarkable influx of students from 30 different countries pursuing bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across a diverse range of academic programmes offered at the university.

The growing number of foreign students underscores its continuous growth and strong international reputation for delivering distinguished academic programmes in Humanities, Social Sciences, Arabic Language and Literature, and Islamic Studies.

During the academic year (2022/2023), there were 204 international students enrolled at the university, accounting for 17.33 percent of the total 1,177 students across various academic programmes.

The university ensures all international students receive comprehensive support, including assistance with entry and residence visas, health insurance, housing, transportation services, periodic medical check-ups, and travel arrangements. The university conducts introductory and counselling sessions to help international students transition smoothly into campus life and adapt to the UAE environment.

Since its inception, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities has been at the forefront of advancing higher education standards in the UAE and the region, contributing significantly to academic and scientific research.

With a commitment to presenting Islamic and Arabic culture from an academic and contemporary perspective, the university is a staunch advocate for promoting tolerance, love, and respect for human rights and embracing the principles of moderation and openness to diverse cultures and people worldwide.

Through its academic programmes, the university nurtures students' abilities to take initiative, engage in creative and critical thinking, and promotes a holistic education that prepares students to make meaningful contributions to society.

Moreover, the university takes pride in producing graduates who are not only loyal to the UAE but also serve as ambassadors for the nation, exemplifying its innovative spirit and dedication to principles of peaceful coexistence and constructive cooperation for the greater good of humanity.

Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the university, expressed the university's commitment to continuous growth and development.

He further announced that the university is offering 100 scholarships annually to outstanding international students, aiming to expand its global reach and enable students from foreign countries to benefit from its high academic standards and exceptional research opportunities.

Dr. Al Dhaheri emphasised that humanities studies are as crucial today as studying other natural sciences, and the university endeavours to inspire young individuals to pursue these studies with passion and dedication.