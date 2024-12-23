- Home
- Middle East
- Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage ini ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities Launches Authentic Identity And Sustainable Heritage Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:34 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has launched the Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of Emirati heritage and linking it to principles of cultural and social sustainability.
The project is part of the university’s strategy to support efforts to protect national identity across generations, in line with the UAE’s vision of preserving its authenticity and solidifying its civilizational heritage.
The initiative includes a series of events and interactive programmes designed to enable students to explore and deeply understand the essence of Emirati national identity.
Among the activities included are workshops on the Emirati coffee tradition (Sana’ al-Qahwa), where students learn the customs of preparing and serving coffee, a core aspect of Emirati culture that reflects values of hospitality and connection.
Additionally, the university organises a training programme on the art of falconry, a symbol of strength and courage, to revive this traditional sport and pass its knowledge and skills to new generations.
Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, said that the Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage initiative represents the university's steadfast commitment to preserving the components of national identity, aligning with the UAE wise leadership’s vision of achieving a balance between the nation's civilisational progress and pride in its authentic roots.
The initiative also aims to bolster efforts toward cultural sustainability by empowering young people to understand their role in preserving heritage and passing it on to future generations.
He emphasised that the programmes launched initiative aim to transform national identity from a mere concept into a living, continuous experience. The programmes emphasise the authenticity of Emirati heritage while linking it to sustainability principles for students. They also contribute to strengthening efforts to preserve Emirati identity and culture.
Al Dhaheri affirmed that the university's various initiatives to promote national identity align with the leadership's vision of solidifying heritage elements and fostering pride in them. This goes hand in hand with enhancing the UAE's position as one of the most advanced nations globally, playing a positive role in cultural dialogue and promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and shared coexistence.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sust ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Sympo ..
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 2024
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation a ..
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relation ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage ini ..53 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed attends closing ceremony of inaugural Dubai Sculpture Symposium1 minute ago
-
Dubai Metro, Tram score 96% in 2024 International Customer Experience Standards1 minute ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses developments with Syria’s Foreign Minister2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police concludes 4th edition of E-Sports Tournament2 minutes ago
-
Real estate valuation in Ajman totals AED598 million in November 20242 minutes ago
-
CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%2 minutes ago
-
MoF announces amendments to Ministerial Decisions on Tax Groups, Participation and Foreign Permanent ..2 minutes ago
-
IPS Congress 2025 highlights future trends in real estate sector2 minutes ago
-
Over 45 fireworks shows to light up Dubai for New Year's Eve 20252 minutes ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit to host 30 workshops3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Croatia explore opportunities to bolster bilateral economic, trade relations3 minutes ago