Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum for Emirati Crafts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organised the first Heritage Forum with the slogan “Emirati Crafts - Authenticity and Creativity’, in the presence of Sheikha Rawda bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Showcasing the work of selected Emirati craftsmen and heritage specialists, the forum was part of the university’s efforts to support initiatives aimed at preserving authentic Emirati heritage and strengthening national identity across generations.

The event aligned with the UAE’s vision of safeguarding its cultural authenticity while promoting its values, traditions, and heritage.

Held for a week, the Heritage Forum also featured a number of lectures that discussed important topics, such as the distinctive elements of the Emirati heritage, which were presented by a number of university professors and experts in this field. Among these lectures included “Abu Dhabi Pearls - Treasures of History and the Magic of Beauty”, as well as "The Emirati Burqa between the past and the present".

Other aspects of Emirati heritage featured in the workshops, which also included research and discussions, covered a wide range of crafts such as Emirati sandals, talli, sadu, and khus. Making perfume, incense, and Emirati clothing, as well as jewelry were also highlighted.

There were also workshops dedicated to Emirati proverbs, palm trees, bile, and date foods.

Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Najla Al Naqbi said that organising the forum reflects the university’s interest in and commitment to traditional Emirati heritage. She also stressed the importance of the initiatives undertaken by the university in enhancing awareness among its students about Emirati heritage.

Linking it to sustainability that the UAE holds as an important principle, she said that one of the university’s priorities is to connect the UAE’s past and heritage with its present and thus ensure a that its march to progress, advancement and prosperity is relevant and meaningful.

The vice chancellor added that the country has witnessed during the past decades a major transformation in its cultural development as well as its efforts to preserve the identity and culture of the Emirates.

In line with this, the university is ensuring it is keeping pace with this transformation, and is working towards preserving, reviving and sustaining authentic Emirati heritage through initiatives that attract young people and strengthen their connection with their distinctive cultural heritage.

