Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities partners with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation under which both institutions will provide joint reciprocal programmes in diplomacy and leadership skills.

The series of tailored and practical diplomatic training programmes, seminars, and workshops will support and enhance academic and research cooperation, facilitate the exchange of knowledge gained from practical experiences, and seek to prepare highly qualified Emirati leaders, who can skillfully represent the UAE in international forums.

AGDA staff will enroll in the Tolerance and Philosophy progammes at MBZUH in addition to courses in Hebrew, Russian and Arabic language amongst other languages.

These courses include that on the world-renowned Tolerance Award, as well as courses on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, which are aimed at preserving Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, while inspiring members through the understanding of his principles and values.

Both entities will work to drive research in the fields of humanities, tolerance, diplomatic dialogue, conflict solving, and other fields of shared interest. The cooperation will also include the exchange of publications and research, in Arabic and other languages. Furthermore, the partnership includes organising and attending cultural and educational events held by both parties.

Commenting on this partnership MoU, Dr. Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, MBZUH Chancellor, affirmed that the university is committed to forge strategic partnerships that provide students with the academic and practical experiences that qualify them to achieve success in their careers.

"We look forward to our partnership with AGDA, which marks a major milestone in our shared objective of driving the continuous development of national competencies," Dr. Al Dhaheri added.

He praised AGDA’s role in supporting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in strengthening international and diplomatic relations, as well as training qualified members of the diplomatic and consular corps.

Commenting on this partnership MoU, Bernardino León, Director-General of AGDA, said, "I am honoured to celebrate this essential partnership, between AGDA and MBZUH. At the AGDA, we are wholeheartedly committed to providing the highest standards of academic education and effective training for the future diplomats of this visionary nation."

"The collaboration between our Academy and MBZUH is a significant step towards achieving our strategic goals and actively contributing to the UAE government’s realm of international relations and strengthening diplomacy and international cooperation – as we prepare the diplomats of tomorrow, who will not only effectively serve their nation on the international arena, but who will strive to serve humanity."

"This MoU will allow our renowned entities to work closely together, as we share common goals of developing the knowledge and skills for the future leaders of peace, who will hail for diplomacy and humanitarian action."

The two entities will join efforts in providing high-quality training to set a framework for cultural and educational partnerships and qualifying nationals to become leaders in promoting diplomatic dialogue.