UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities Partners With Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities partners with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation under which both institutions will provide joint reciprocal programmes in diplomacy and leadership skills.

The series of tailored and practical diplomatic training programmes, seminars, and workshops will support and enhance academic and research cooperation, facilitate the exchange of knowledge gained from practical experiences, and seek to prepare highly qualified Emirati leaders, who can skillfully represent the UAE in international forums.

AGDA staff will enroll in the Tolerance and Philosophy progammes at MBZUH in addition to courses in Hebrew, Russian and Arabic language amongst other languages.

These courses include that on the world-renowned Tolerance Award, as well as courses on the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, which are aimed at preserving Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, while inspiring members through the understanding of his principles and values.

Both entities will work to drive research in the fields of humanities, tolerance, diplomatic dialogue, conflict solving, and other fields of shared interest. The cooperation will also include the exchange of publications and research, in Arabic and other languages. Furthermore, the partnership includes organising and attending cultural and educational events held by both parties.

Commenting on this partnership MoU, Dr. Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, MBZUH Chancellor, affirmed that the university is committed to forge strategic partnerships that provide students with the academic and practical experiences that qualify them to achieve success in their careers.

"We look forward to our partnership with AGDA, which marks a major milestone in our shared objective of driving the continuous development of national competencies," Dr. Al Dhaheri added.

He praised AGDA’s role in supporting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in strengthening international and diplomatic relations, as well as training qualified members of the diplomatic and consular corps.

Commenting on this partnership MoU, Bernardino León, Director-General of AGDA, said, "I am honoured to celebrate this essential partnership, between AGDA and MBZUH. At the AGDA, we are wholeheartedly committed to providing the highest standards of academic education and effective training for the future diplomats of this visionary nation."

"The collaboration between our Academy and MBZUH is a significant step towards achieving our strategic goals and actively contributing to the UAE government’s realm of international relations and strengthening diplomacy and international cooperation – as we prepare the diplomats of tomorrow, who will not only effectively serve their nation on the international arena, but who will strive to serve humanity."

"This MoU will allow our renowned entities to work closely together, as we share common goals of developing the knowledge and skills for the future leaders of peace, who will hail for diplomacy and humanitarian action."

The two entities will join efforts in providing high-quality training to set a framework for cultural and educational partnerships and qualifying nationals to become leaders in promoting diplomatic dialogue.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Russia UAE Hail From Share Arab

Recent Stories

DEWA completes its pavilion in Sustainability Dist ..

DEWA completes its pavilion in Sustainability District of Expo 2020 Dubai

4 seconds ago
 76th General Assembly gets underway at UN Headquar ..

76th General Assembly gets underway at UN Headquarters in New York

24 seconds ago
 PTI demands probe into buying of school desks by S ..

PTI demands probe into buying of school desks by Sindh govt at high rates

10 minutes ago
 Gas Prices in Europe Set New Record of Over $850 P ..

Gas Prices in Europe Set New Record of Over $850 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

9 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an event to congratulate Masood A.Kha ..

20 minutes ago
 Budget Friendly Just got even better with realme C ..

Budget Friendly Just got even better with realme C21 3GB+32GB Variant

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.