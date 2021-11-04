Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to organise Conference on Renewing Religious Discourse

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities is organising an academic conference titled "Renewing Religious Discourse" on 9th and 10th November, 2021.

Several local and international scholars and experts will participate in the conference, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Supreme Academic Council of the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities.

The conference will address several themes concerned with renewing religious discourse, upholding the principles of moderation and equality, and promoting the values of human fraternity, tolerance and coexistence, which the UAE adopts as an approach to spreading the spirit of love and peace, and embodies the vision of its wise leadership in achieving the principles of coexistence among peoples and the rejection of violence and hatred.

The university is organising the conference as part of its aspirations to fulfil its cultural and intellectual role in society alongside its academic and practical mandate in conveying the correct understanding of the values and principles of the true religion.

The conference will address critical issues relevant to the concept of renewal of religious discourse from an academic perspective to avoid apathy and simplification.

The sessions will witness the presentation of researchers and specialists with several working papers, including "religious discourse between concept and term in ancient and modern thought", "what is religious discourse today, and what are the areas and dimensions of its renewal and why", "religious renewal and problematic concepts". These are in addition to other papers titled "status discourse as a basis to renew", "the relationship between renewal and control in religious discourse", "reality and the civilised context and the need to renew religious discourse". There is the local and international charters and declarations and their impact on renewal.

