Mohamed Bin Zayed University For Humanities To Host Citizenship, Identity, And Shared Values Of Coexistence Conference
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) will host the Citizenship, Identity, and Shared Values of Coexistence Conference in The St. Regis Abu Dhabi with local and international experts and scholars in attendance.
Scheduled to take place from 15th to 16th April 2025, the event is part of the university’s broader efforts to support the growth of cultural, intellectual and philosophical development in the UAE.
In addition, the conference seeks to enhance efforts aimed at safeguarding national identity across generations, in line with the UAE's vision to preserve the authenticity of its cultural heritage.
Topics will be discussed across three sessions during the conference where several working papers will be presented on national identity, citizenship, community solidarity and the sustainable development of values, among others.
The session titled Citizenship in Contemporary Reality will highlight research on key cultural and religious topics such as, Citizenship and Religious Thought: The Debate between Authenticity and Modernisation; Religious Fundamentalism and Partisanship; Globalisation and Its Impact on National Identity; Cultural and Ethnic Pluralism; and Citizenship: From Knowledge to Behaviour.
The conference will culminate with the session Citizenship and the Challenges of the Future: Opportunities and Hopes, during which four working papers will be presented, including, Promoting Citizenship Awareness: Initiatives and Policies, Socialisation and its Impact on Citizenship education: Experiences and Models, The Role of the Religious Institution in Promoting the Values of Citizenship and Belonging, and Citizenship in the Digital Space: Problems and Challenges.
Dr Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, said, "The conference is part of the university’s initiatives to enhance its community engagement programmes, broaden the scope of its intellectual and academic activities to include regional and international participation, and enhance research on citizenship, identity, tolerance and coexistence that will valuable and beneficial for social development.”
Al Dhaheri added that the university is pursuing these initiatives to achieve and foster a deeper understanding of a wide range of issues that are relevant to social development and harmony.
Al Dhaheri said, "By organising these conferences, the university is providing a platform for scholars and experts to engage in dialogue, exchange opinions, experiences, expertise, cross-pollinate their ideas, develop visions, proposals and recommendations that can lead to the achievement of the desired outcomes.”
