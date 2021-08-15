Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), a graduate-level and research university focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), has announced Professor Fakhreddine (Fakhri) Karray as its new Provost.

Professor Karray will work closely with Professor Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, to develop the institutionâ€™s academic and research strategy and implementation plans towards accomplishing the university's mission and vision.

Professor Karray joins MBZUAI from the University of Waterloo in Canada, where he most recently served as the founding co-director of the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute. He is also the Founding co-director of the Centre for Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo. Additionally, he has held the Loblaws Research Chair in Artificial Intelligence.

"I would like to welcome Professor Karray to MBZUAI. His considerable experience and expertise in AI will strengthen our research and teaching capabilities and raise the university's profile.

From the beginning, our objective was to bring the best AI talent to Abu Dhabi and this appointment aligns with that goal," Xing said.

Professor Karray is a globally recognised researcher with interests in operational artificial intelligence, cognitive machines, natural human-machine interaction, autonomous and intelligent systems. Applications of Professor Karray's research include cognitive and self-aware machines, robots, vehicles, predictive analytics in supply chain management and intelligent transportation systems.

He is a Fellow of the Canadian academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada and a Fellow of the IEEE. He has also previously been an IEEE Distinguished Lecturer.

Professor Karray commented, "It is a privilege to join MBZUAI at a time when AI is playing an increasingly critical role in driving economic and social development in the UAE and elsewhere. I look forward to working with the rest of the faculty to further drive the mission of MBZUAI in advancing AI research and studies."