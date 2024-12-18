Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admissions for class of 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level, research-focused AI university, has opened admissions for the 2025/26 academic year.

MBZUAI offers fully funded scholarships for its M.Sc. and Ph.D. programs in computer science (CS), computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and robotics (ROB). Ranked among the world’s top 20 institutions in AI, CV, ML, NLP, and ROB by CSRankings, MBZUAI stands alongside leading universities such as Stanford, MIT, and UC San Diego.

The application deadline for priority submissions is January 15, 2025, while late applications will be accepted until May 31, 2025, subject to availability and evaluation.

“We are excited for what we anticipate will be our largest cohort yet,” said Professor Timothy Baldwin, MBZUAI provost and professor of NLP. “MBZUAI is committed to cultivating a global pipeline of AI talent with the expertise to develop safe, ethical, and effective solutions for real-world challenges. For the 2025/26 academic year, we aim to continue recruiting students from top universities in the UAE and internationally.

”

Successful applicants who earn a place at MBZUAI will learn from some of the best minds in AI. The university maintains an exceptional 5:1 student-to-faculty ratio, ensuring personalized mentorship and access to world-class faculty and researchers.

Admitted students receive accommodation in the university’s halls of residence, on site at the MBZUAI campus in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The campus includes state-of-the-art sports and leisure facilities including a gymnasium, sports hall, swimming pool, and badminton and squash courts.

MBZUAI’s student body is rapidly expanding, with the last intake welcoming 209 students—a 47% increase from the previous year. Representing 36 countries, this cohort includes 40+ talented Emiratis, and sees a total of 147 students pursuing M.Sc. degrees and 62 enrolling on Ph.D. programs. Since its founding, MBZUAI has fostered diversity, with women now making up 31% of its students.

To date, 212 students have graduated from MBZUAI, many of whom have chosen to remain in the UAE, contributing to its dynamic AI ecosystem. Currently, the university hosts 365 students from 49 countries