Mohamed bin Zayed University, Zayed Higher Organisation collaborate to support People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) and Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support People of Determination to join universities and higher learning institutions and to provide them with scientific and cultural knowledge to integrate into professional fields.

The MoU was signed virtually by Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, and Abdulla Abdulalee Alhumaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO.

The UAE leadership has prioritised the integration of People of Determination into society and meeting their needs. In response, the new agreement aims to create a model experience for these people in local institutions, and integrate them into educational research and professional fields.

Both signatories will develop detailed policies and standards for people of determination to be admitted to universities and higher learning institutions.

Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri opened the signing ceremony by expressing his appreciation for ZHO’s efforts as the leading entity in empowering the disabled. He added that the agreement would strengthen MBZUH's efforts to enable People of Determination to participate effectively in educational research and professional fields.

Abdulla Alhumaidan, said, "We are pleased with this partnership with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and look forward to the educational and professional opportunities it will offer. We hope that our experience in supporting and integrating People of Determination will serve as a model for all UAE institutions."