Mohamed bin Zayed, US Defense Secretary review strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on areas of defence.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received Austin at Qasr Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations.