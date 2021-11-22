UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed, US Defense Secretary Review Strategic Relations

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, US Defense Secretary review strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on areas of defence.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received Austin at Qasr Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Austin Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

16 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

31 minutes ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

1 hour ago
 UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.