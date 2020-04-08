UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed, Uzbek President Discuss Bilateral Relations, Ways To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilateral relations, ways to contain COVID-19 outbreak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields in the light of the existing strategic partnership between the two countries as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Mirziyoyev tackled COVID-19 crisis and the latest regional and international developments in this regard, especially in the Asian continent and its negative repercussions on the health and economic conditions in the world.

They also reviewed mechanisms and coordination of efforts between the UAE and Uzbekistan to deal with the threat posed by COVID-19 in this regard.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of cooperation and exchange of expertise among various countries of the world to combat COVID-19 and the need to build an effective collective international response to this crisis, taking into account all circumstances based on human solidarity over any other considerations and providing support to groups and societies in need of assistance.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the world - in the light of the COVID-10 pandemic - is living in a moment of real test in the history of mankind.

His Highness expressed UAE's support for, and solidarity with, Uzbekistan while combatting COVID-19, as well as other countries of the world in their battle against this pandemic.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve Uzbekistan and its people and to have mercy on other peoples of the world.

In turn, President of Uzbekistan expressed his pride in the strong relations between his country and the UAE at all levels.

He also appreciated the efforts of Sheikh Mohamed to develop international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

He also emphasised that his country is keen on strengthening cooperation with the UAE in this regard and wished safety for the people of the UAE.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan All Asia

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

5 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

41 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

41 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

41 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.