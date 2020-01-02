Mohamed bin Zayed visit 'illustrates strength of Pakistan-UAE special relationship': Pakistan MOFA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2020) Frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the UAE is "reflective of the importance that the two countries attach to their fraternal ties", Office of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, said.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Pakistan on Thursday, the Ministry said that the visit illustrates the strength and substance of the Pakistan-UAE special relationship, based on commonalities of faith, cultural affinities, and a shared resolve to take mutual cooperation to a new level.

The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors. It hosts more than 1.6 million expatriate Pakistani community, that contributes remittances of around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP, the statement added.

The visit of HH the Crown Prince will contribute to further enhancing multi-faceted collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE, it concluded.