BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the ''Monument to the People's Heroes'' at the Tiananmen Square, as part of his state visit to China.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid a wreath at the monument, which was built to honour Chinese heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend their country and resist invaders.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that nations are built by the determination and sacrifices of their citizens, and such sacrifices will remain immortal and inspire future generations.

H.H. expressed his happiness at visiting Tiananmen Square, which is part of Chinese history and has enriched human history as a symbol of China. In 1949, the late Chinese leader, Mao Zedong, inaugurated the monument, he added while stressing that the UAE is proud of the joint strategic partnership between the two countries.

The monument was made from 17,000 pieces of granite and white marble, to withstand rain, wind and other environmental factors for thousands of years. At the base of the monument, eight historic scenes were engraved, representing China’s fight for independence.

The monument is known for eight characters written by Mao Zedong, stating, "National Heroes are Immortal."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and and Presidential Special Envoy to China; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Beijing, and Sheikha Hessa bint Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.