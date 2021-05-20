UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre

Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), an Abu Dhabi-based specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed listened to ADSCC doctors and researchers as they explained about the centre's role in advancing the efforts of the UAE's health sector, especially in terms of combatting COVID-19, and its ongoing research to find therapies and advanced solutions for several diseases.

The Crown Prince viewed ADSCC's clinical trial on its COVID-19 stem-cell treatment, as well as its clinical trials to assess innovative treatments for diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the doctors, researchers and all employees at the centre for their invaluable efforts to ensure public safety during the pandemic, highlighting the UAE's prioritisation of the healthcare sector and developing its medical industries, in line with its goal to become a leader in these field.

''It was a pleasure to meet the team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center who are carrying out advanced research. Their inspiring work is a key part of UAE efforts to offer medical expertise to help eradicate diseases and support human development worldwide,'' His Highness Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

The UAE is committed to enhancing partnerships with advanced research centres, especially in medical fields, and is dedicated to sharing its knowledge and expertise towards driving human progress, and to provide aid to all the people who require it, he added.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

