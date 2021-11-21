UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Bahrain Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today visited the Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, toured the pavilion's various sections, displaying Bahraini traditional artisanal elements, including live weaving stations and pearling implements.

The Bahrain Pavilion is characterised by its groundbreaking architectural design to reflect the Kingdom's evolvement through trade, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the display under the name 'What do you see', which focuses on the novelty of textile craft in Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohamed was also accompanied during his tour by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

