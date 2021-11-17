Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today toured the Dubai Airshow 2021, now running in its 17th edition.

His Highness visited the pavilions of a number of the participating companies, including China's CATIC, France's Dassault & MBDA and Sweden's SSAB, where he was briefed by their executives on the disruptive technologies on display during the global show. The conversations touched on the latest global developments in areas of defence, with Sheikh Mohamed wishing the participants all success in their business endeavours.

"The current edition of Dubai Airshow is particularly important in terms of the volume of national and international participations and the quality of exhibits on display that add value to the global event, given the circumstances the event in convening under," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He hailed the neat organisation of the show which, he said, is reflective of the well-earned reputation of the UAE and its leading status in the exhibition industry and its recognised ability to host global events under various circumstances.