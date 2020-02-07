UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed Visits Emirati Citizen Abdul Jalil Al-Balouki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday visited Emirati citizen Abdul Jalil Abdurrahman Al-Balouki at his home in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Balouki and his family thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his visit, which, they said, reflects the UAE leadership’s great attention paid to their people and their determination to re-assure about their living conditions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talk with Al-Balouki and his family members, with all praying to Allah Almighty to reward and bless the souls of the Founding Fathers of the UAE for their sincere efforts in serving and laying a solid foundation for their homeland's survival and prosperity.

